Programs with the Sherborn Council on Aging, week of June 25-July 1

Wicked Local
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sherborn Council on Aging has a new website. Please bookmark it and check it often. The new site is https://sherborncoa.org/. Beginning May 24, any individual who has trouble getting to a vaccine site is eligible for the homebound program. Please help get the word out. Individuals can call 833-983-0485 to register for an in-home vaccination. The registration phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and has representatives who speak English and Spanish, as well as translation services available in 100+ languages.

www.wickedlocal.com
theweektoday.com

Council on Aging plans July activities

The Council on Aging Senior Center is still closed, but a variety of outdoor and indoor activities are planned. The Center hopes to resume full operations in the near future. On July 13 at 9 a.m., learn to shellfish at the Onset Bay Center. The program is free, but space is limited. Call Kat Garofoli at 508-999-6363, ext. 227, to register.
Walpole, MAWicked Local

Walpole Council on Aging announces summer hours, programs

The Walpole Council on Aging recently announced its new summer hours. For July and August, the South Street Center will stay open until 8 p.m. Tuesdays and close at noon on Fridays. Coinciding with Town Hall’s operating hours, this schedule will allow the center to take advantage of early evening cooler weather on the patio, provide an opportunity to introduce the center to those who may still be working during the day, and to offer more programming flexibility in general.
Medford, MAWicked Local

Council on Aging

The Medford Senior Center is located at 101 Riverside Ave. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To view the monthly newsletter, visit bit.ly/35Ws7rB. Home Maintenance with Craig: Available to all Medford residents 60 and older. The Medford Senior Center can help you with small jobs that contribute to home safety. To schedule services, call 781-396-6010. Funded through a Medford CDBG Human Services Grant. All guidelines will be followed to protect against COVID-19.
Westwood, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Westwood Library, week of July 1-8

The branches of the Westwood Public Library at 660 High St. and 280 Washington St. are open, with no appointment required. Masks are encouraged, especially for those yet to be vaccinated. For information, visit https://www.westwoodlibrary.org/ or call 781-326-7562 (main branch) or 781-326-5914 (Islington branch). Events. Thursday, July 1. Sit and...
Advocacytheweektoday.com

Marion Council on Aging July events calendar

MARION — In addition to regular scheduled programming, the Marion Council on Aging will be holding several special events in July and August. On Friday July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. the Artisans of Dexter Beach, an eclectic group of amateur and professional artists, will present their work at the community center.
PoliticsWicked Local

PACTV community channel: July 4-10

Schedule is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.pactv.org or call 508-830-6999. 5:30 a.m. Music and the Spoken Word (Spanish) 10:30 a.m. Kay Talks with the Duxbury Senior Center. 11 a.m. New Hope. 12 p.m. Chair Exercise with Sally. 1 p.m. Senior Safety with DA Cruz. 2...
ElectionsWicked Local

Sherborn Democrats to hold delegate caucus via Zoom

Registered Democrats in Sherborn will hold a caucus on July 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. The caucus will take place virtually. Democrats who wish to participate virtually may register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdOmoqz4qG9CrihFYNs-6vVJLbOBkkKDJ. This year’s state convention will be...
Marlborough, MAWicked Local

SAMPLER: Marlborough Hospital closes vaccine clinic

As of June 30, the Marlborough Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially closed its doors and has officially provided its last vaccine at the Courtyard by Marriott Marlborough. This effort helped to provide close to 21,000 vaccines to the public. This initiative was in collaboration with the City of Marlborough (Official) and brought not only vaccines to the community but hope. This was a momentous day that served as another symbol of the return to life pre-pandemic. The UMass Memorial-Marlborough Hospital wanted to thank the caregivers who have worked tirelessly at the Vaccine Clinic and also the "Stop the Spread" testing team. They have gone above and beyond so the Marlborough Hospital hosted them in the luxury UMass Memorial Health box at a WooSox game.
Portage County, OHweeklyvillager.com

Upcoming Community Events – Week of June 25

Maplewood Career Center’s Aspire Program offers free classes and materials for GED/HSE preparation for anyone that is 16 years of age or older. We have sites throughout Portage County with classes all year round in the morning, afternoon, evening, or online. Don’t delay your education any longer. Sign up for classes today by calling (330) 235-0020.
South Hadley, MAsouthhadley.org

Council on Aging Announces 2021 Farmer's Market Coupon Program

WestMass ElderCare is proud to participate, in partnership with South Hadley Council on Aging, in the 2021 Farmer's Market Coupon Program for low-income elders sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. The Coupon Program provides coupons for elders in Massachusetts to redeem for locally grown produce at participating farmer's markets across the state. This year the benefit level per elder is $25 per elder.
Boston, MAWicked Local

Backward Glances

The Hudson CYO Band, directed by Prof. Alfred Yesue, provided music at the Lithuanian picnic at the Riverside Gun club. There were 55 members in the high school band and 75 in the grammar school band. A graduate of Rome University, Prof. Yesue started teaching in Hudson Catholic schools in 1958….Mrs. Louise Parker was instructing tennis to children seven and over at Riverside Park…Coffeetime Catering, owned by William Van Buskirk Sr., of Hudson Diner, had six trucks catering to Hudson residents….Gould’s Men’s Shop and Redwood Shop in Hudson and Clinton had Summer sales on Jantzen bathing suits for $3.95 and up, Botany sport coats for $29.95 and perma-press men’s dress shirts from $8.95….Norman Bennett of Lakeside Avenue graduated from Wentworth Institute, Boston, where he attained the President’s List…Robert T. Dawes, president of the Hudson National Bank, marked the second anniversary of its opening on Pope Street….Among the graduates of Mrs. Dragon’s Tiny Tot Day School, 68 Cottage St., were: Mark Laviolette, Michael Durand, Billy Maraama, Patty Daley, Debbie Haynes, Christopher Mikulski, Ellie Butts, Lorne Colena, Peter Durand, Elaine Andrysick, Vicky Tierney, Jay Gault, Bobby Begg, Jimmy Wice and Michael Monteiro….Digital Corporation advertised for a “full time licensed practical nurse to assist our industrial nurse in the first aid room and personnel office.”…Funeral services were held for George J. Bratkon, 75, native of Albania and retired employee of Lapointe Machine Tool Co…..Hudson Policeman Walter Prescott was successful in using a divining rod to find water sources for local residents…New members initiated by Hudson Lodge of Elks included: Joseph Padula, Chester Graves, John P. Loureiro, James Kelleher, John Trakimas, Gerry Yeaton Jr. and Frank Alera…U.S. Rep. Philip J. Philbin filed House resolution No. 889 as tribute to Hudson’s 100th anniversary on June 15, 1966….Square dance caller Bob McGowan of Shrewsbury was invited to officiate as caller at the July 4th outing of the Hudson Booster Club at Riverside Gun Club…The new Esso station on Main Street was nearing completion…Centennial Beach opened for its second season, and Town Clerk Ralph Warner reported that over $500 was collected in fees. Rules included Hudson residents only, no dogs, balls or swimming aids allowed.
Raynham, MAWicked Local

Raynham residents to participate in Pan-Mass Challenge

More than 6,000 riders, including 10 participants from Raynham, will take part in the Pan-Mass Challenge on Aug. 7 and 8, a two-day 211-mile bike-a-thon across Massachusetts, with the goal of raising $52 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The PMC donates 100% of every...
Henry David ThoreauWicked Local

OPINION: Letters to the editor

In remembering Al Robichaud, Concordians will celebrate the contributions he made to town as a beloved high school teacher and football coach. I will always celebrate his passion for keeping children connected to the natural world. Al served on the Advisory Board of the Friends of the Playscape at Ripley,...
WorldWicked Local

Plymouth middle school students keeping Japanese sister-city relationship alive virtually

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth’s sister city relationship with Shichigahama, Japan, will continue, but remotely, until worldwide travel restrictions ease. Local schools and the town’s Distinguished Visitors Committee are putting together a program for a group of middle school students to keep the relationship alive through the pandemic via Zoom calls. “We...
Wareham, MAWicked Local

Wareham Community Associates’ annual Clambake is July 21

WAREHAM - Wareham Community Associates’ annual Clambake will be held this year on July 21 at 6 p.m. at Zecco Marines’ large Boat Storage building. Full Clambake includes lobster and clam chowder, free full assortment of drinks, 50/50 and raffle! All proceeds go to Wareham Community Associates’ scholarship program for Wareham students. Tickets cost $65 and are available at Legacy Insurance, Main Street, Wareham, 508-295-1315, Ricky England; and Alan Slavin 36 Oak St., 774-766-0003.
Belgrade, MESun-Journal

Hammond Lumber branches win National Safety Council awards

BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Co. has been awarded the National Safety Council’s 2020 Industry Leader Award in four of its branches for outstanding safety. The award goes to the top 5% of NSC member companies, units and facilities that have qualified for the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award based on 2019 safety data. Winners are selected based on NAICS code, lowest total incident rate and employee work hours. Hammond’s Belgrade, Damariscotta, Farmington and Machias branches recognized as NSC Industry Leaders for no lost-time accidents last year are a reflection of the company’s emphasis on safety.
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Steve Bolotin announces candidacy for Select Board

PLYMOUTH — Steve Bolotin has announced his candidacy for the Aug. 14 special election for Select Board. A 30-plus-year attorney experienced in municipal government, Bolotin will offer an independent voice on behalf of all Plymoutheans, he said in his announcement. “I would come to the Select Board without an agenda...
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

Marblehead Community Access wins again

Once again, MHTV has won the top prize for “Overall Excellence” in the 2021 Hometown Media Award competition from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation. This is the 7th time, MHTV, Marblehead’s local cable television station, has been awarded top honors in this national competition. “This year’s entry was especially...