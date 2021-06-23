Programs with the Sherborn Council on Aging, week of June 25-July 1

The Hudson CYO Band, directed by Prof. Alfred Yesue, provided music at the Lithuanian picnic at the Riverside Gun club. There were 55 members in the high school band and 75 in the grammar school band. A graduate of Rome University, Prof. Yesue started teaching in Hudson Catholic schools in 1958….Mrs. Louise Parker was instructing tennis to children seven and over at Riverside Park…Coffeetime Catering, owned by William Van Buskirk Sr., of Hudson Diner, had six trucks catering to Hudson residents….Gould’s Men’s Shop and Redwood Shop in Hudson and Clinton had Summer sales on Jantzen bathing suits for $3.95 and up, Botany sport coats for $29.95 and perma-press men’s dress shirts from $8.95….Norman Bennett of Lakeside Avenue graduated from Wentworth Institute, Boston, where he attained the President’s List…Robert T. Dawes, president of the Hudson National Bank, marked the second anniversary of its opening on Pope Street….Among the graduates of Mrs. Dragon’s Tiny Tot Day School, 68 Cottage St., were: Mark Laviolette, Michael Durand, Billy Maraama, Patty Daley, Debbie Haynes, Christopher Mikulski, Ellie Butts, Lorne Colena, Peter Durand, Elaine Andrysick, Vicky Tierney, Jay Gault, Bobby Begg, Jimmy Wice and Michael Monteiro….Digital Corporation advertised for a “full time licensed practical nurse to assist our industrial nurse in the first aid room and personnel office.”…Funeral services were held for George J. Bratkon, 75, native of Albania and retired employee of Lapointe Machine Tool Co…..Hudson Policeman Walter Prescott was successful in using a divining rod to find water sources for local residents…New members initiated by Hudson Lodge of Elks included: Joseph Padula, Chester Graves, John P. Loureiro, James Kelleher, John Trakimas, Gerry Yeaton Jr. and Frank Alera…U.S. Rep. Philip J. Philbin filed House resolution No. 889 as tribute to Hudson’s 100th anniversary on June 15, 1966….Square dance caller Bob McGowan of Shrewsbury was invited to officiate as caller at the July 4th outing of the Hudson Booster Club at Riverside Gun Club…The new Esso station on Main Street was nearing completion…Centennial Beach opened for its second season, and Town Clerk Ralph Warner reported that over $500 was collected in fees. Rules included Hudson residents only, no dogs, balls or swimming aids allowed.