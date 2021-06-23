Legacy West presents Summer Sunset Movie Series
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Legacy West will present Summer Sunset Movie Series. General admission is free, but guests can reserve tables for 4-6 people. Each reservation includes a $10 Hall Pass gift card for each guest, a choice of one beer bucket or select bottle of wine, and one box of candy. Guests can also enjoy dinner at the Legacy Hall or grab a drink at the Legacy Hall Garden Bar.dallas.culturemap.com