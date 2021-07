Andy Murray has joined the chorus of condemnation of what he called the government’s “pathetic” proposal for a 1% pay rise for England’s NHS workers. Speaking after winning a gruelling five-set match against Germany’s Oscar Otte at Wimbledon on Wednesday night, the three-time grand slam champion said it was “fantastic” that so many frontline health workers and other key figures of the Covid pandemic had been recognised by being invited to watch the tennis over the course of the fortnight.