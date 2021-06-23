6436 Bilberry Aly, Chesterfield, VA 23120

If townhome living and a spacious design are what you are looking for, look no further. This no-maintenance 3-level townhome is located on a cul-de-sac and boasts 1817 square feet of space with tons of natural light, a two-car garage, a deck overlooking nature, and is within walking distance to the splash park. In addition, owners have access to the fitness center, indoor/outdoor pool, and tennis courts. The main living area includes a vast area for you to customize to your individual needs. The dining area is perfect for entertaining and consists of a large kitchen, separate island, beautiful cabinets, and amazing countertops. When you want to enjoy nature, just walk out onto your private deck and enjoy the view. This large townhouse includes three bedrooms, two full baths, and one-half bath. You will appreciate the ample closet space and laundry area. If you are looking for the home of your dreams, come see what we have to offer.