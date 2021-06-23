Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Commonwealth Nursery Project Highlighted at Lunch and Learn + Your Chance to Vote!

dpw.lacity.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis lunch and learn session was an introduction to the Commonwealth Nursery project, an effort to support the renewed use of a historic City tree and plant nursery in Griffith Park. This renovation effort is part of a large partnership that includes City Plants, the Department of Water and Power, LA Recreation and Parks Department (RAP), LA Parks Foundation, Los Angeles Conservation Corps, and more! The site, which at the height of its production in the 1930s provided over a million plants and trees annually for City projects, has been largely unused as a nursery space since the 1970s, and is now the subject of a unique partnership to revive this hidden gem.

