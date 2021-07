Brian May has revealed his plans to re-release his 1992 debut album ‘Back to the Light’, with the remastered version of the record to be released on August 6th. The Queen rocker said of the re-release: “I was a little nervous at the beginning, thinking what is this going to dredge up in me? But I loved getting back in there. I’m really just hoping it will connect with people who have never heard this stuff before.”