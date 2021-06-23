South Carolina shooting: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shots fired in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted Tuesday night in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, authorities said.

According to WSPA and WYFF, the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Old Canaan Road. Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find two people who had been shot, as well as two others who directed investigators to a crashed car on Rogers Lane, the news outlets reported. Deputies said they discovered one person dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators learned that two more people had fled the scene of the wreck, according to the news outlets. An off-duty deputy held one of them at gunpoint, and investigators tracked down the other person, who had suffered two gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Emergency crews rushed the three who had been shot to the hospital, where one person remains in critical condition, the news outlets reported.

Deputies said they are questioning three people but have not revealed whether any of them will face charges in connection with the incident, according to WSPA.

