Milford wrestling dominates Hopkinton in Division 2 Central semifinals

MILFORD — Like many teams throughout the state of Massachusetts, the Milford wrestling team was unsure of whether they would even have a season this school year. "It was a little touch-and-go there at the beginning," said Milford wrestling coach PJ Boccia following the Scarlet Hawks' 43-9 victory over Hopkinton in the Div. 2 Central semifinals. "I teach in the school, too, so seeing all the other sports (be able to play) I was happy for them, but I was just hoping and praying that they would be able to pull (wrestling) off in the end.