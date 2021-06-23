Cancel
Massachusetts State

Milford wrestling dominates Hopkinton in Division 2 Central semifinals

MetroWest Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD — Like many teams throughout the state of Massachusetts, the Milford wrestling team was unsure of whether they would even have a season this school year. "It was a little touch-and-go there at the beginning," said Milford wrestling coach PJ Boccia following the Scarlet Hawks' 43-9 victory over Hopkinton in the Div. 2 Central semifinals. "I teach in the school, too, so seeing all the other sports (be able to play) I was happy for them, but I was just hoping and praying that they would be able to pull (wrestling) off in the end.

