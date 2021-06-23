Cancel
Nine Million Russians 'Deprived Of Right To Be Elected'

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe independent monitoring group Golos says legal restrictions enacted by the government have deprived at least 9 million Russians, about 8 percent of the eligible population, of their right to be elected as September parliamentary elections near. In an analysis of the impact of a series of recent legal amendments,...

www.birminghamstar.com
