This Stately Watkins Glen Home Has the Most Spectacular Views [GALLERY]

As you get older, do you find yourself reminiscing about the past? I do. Maybe it's just because as we age, we have so many more great memories to think about and remember. I grew up in the age of television during the 60s and 70s, so anything on a screen is appealing to me. I grew up in the country where we got a signal from three distant televisions stations out of Syracuse when the weather was decent, off a rickety old antenna on the roof.