This Stately Watkins Glen Home Has the Most Spectacular Views [GALLERY]
The beauty of Watkins Glen is known for leaving visitors spellbound so it comes as no surprise that its homes do as well!. Race fans know Watkins Glen as being home of Watkins Glen International, one of the premier road racing tracks in the United States, but Watkins Glen is filled with all sorts of other gems including Watkins Glen State Park which is considered by most to be the most beautiful of all of the Finger Lake State Parks.991thewhale.com