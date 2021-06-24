Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

‘If you don’t change course, I’ll fire!’: Royal Navy destroyer in Crimea confrontation with Russian warships

By Oliver Carroll
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4Bus_0acs4fwV00

Russian jets and warships were involved in a dramatic confrontation with a Royal Navy destroyer off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday with the British warship being told it would be fired upon unless it changed course.

The skirmish off Cape Fiolent came amid growing tensions in the region. Russia, which was said to be shadowing HMS Defender with more than 20 aircraft and two coastguard ships, claimed the Royal Navy vessel violated territorial waters near the disputed peninsula and opened warning fire.

A BBC journalist who happened to be on board HMS Defender said increasingly hostile warnings were issued over the radio by the Russians, including the threat: “If you don’t change course, I’ll fire.”

In an interview with Channel 4 News last night, the Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, said the incident was “regrettable” and that HMS Defender had “gone deep, about three kilometres... into the territorial waters”. He added that Britain was in violation of existing territory agreements.

The Russian embassy took to Twitter to tease the UK about the incident, claiming “HMS Defender turns HMS Provocateur”.

Britain subsequently denied its ship had violated any territory, nor had it been subjected to warning fire, and accused Moscow of “disinformation”.

Following the incident, the British ambassador and military attache to Moscow were summoned by the Russian foreign ministry.

Both sides were sticking to their version of events – the incident appeared to be a freedom of navigation operation to assert rights to sail in what the West considers are Ukrainian waters – and amid claim and counterclaim, the incident stayed true to the maxim that truth is the first casualty of conflict.

According to a timeline presented by the Russian defence ministry, the British entered disputed territorial waters shortly before noon on Wednesday. A Russian coastguard then allegedly fired two warning shots about a quarter of an hour later.

Ten minutes later, Su-24M fighter jets “dropped four high explosive fragmentation bombs” in the British ship’s path. The warship left Russian waters soon afterwards, the ministry said, only having ventured as much as three kilometres (two miles) inside.

“The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning,” a spokesman said.

That version was contradicted in a statement from the British Ministry of Defence. Its message asserted that HMS Defender was in international waters, and claimed the Russians were carrying out a planned military activity.

“No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender,” read a tweet from the MoD. “The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.”

It continued: “We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity. No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path.”

In another denial, prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “It’s incorrect to say either that it was fired upon or that the ship was in Russian waters.”

Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said Moscow had made false claims about the incident and he attacked Russia’s “disinformation”.

“We are not surprised by it, we plan for it,” he told the House of Commons. “Disinformation, misinformation is something that we have seen regularly. We will not shy away from upholding international law and our rights on the sea.”

The Black Sea has been a regular focus for tensions between Russia and the West since the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Crucially, Russia not only claims the peninsula, but also the waters around it. Neither claim has been recognised internationally.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s security chief Alexei Danilov accused Moscow of attempting to turn the Black Sea into an exclusively Russian “lake”.

One set of geolocation data appeared to indicate HMS Defender may have entered Russia’s self-proclaimed waters off Crimea. According to a tracker using automatic identification system (AIS) coordinates, the ship sailed just over 10 nautical miles from the Crimean coast at the nearest point.

But a report filed on military websites on Monday suggested unidentified actors were manipulating HMS Defender’s geolocation data. The spoofed signals appeared to show the British boat heading for the Russian Black Sea fleet base in Sevastopol, while in dock in Ukrainian Odessa hundreds of miles away.

Phillip Ingram, a former UK intelligence officer and military expert, told The Independent it was highly unlikely the HMS Defender would have strayed into Russian waters accidentally. Its navigation systems were among the “most sophisticated in the world,” he said — and able to counter attempts to interfere with geolocation signals.

“The Defender may not have been pre-warned about the gunnery activity and strayed into an area near where it was happening,” he said. “The Russians have turned it into an info operation, and one that ties into Putin’s increasingly aggressive military stance on Ukraine in particular.”

Moscow has in recent months upped the rhetoric on US, British and, to a lesser degree, other Nato vessels entering the region. According to international maritime law, non-Black Sea powers can remain in the region for up to three weeks. But Russia has shown increasing irritation at Western presence in what it considers to be its back yard.

HMS Defender was in the Black Sea less than two weeks after another British ship had left the area. Its presence in the area was widely interpreted as a gesture of support for Ukraine and in defiance of Russia’s increasingly aggressive military posturing.

According to some military sources and analysts who spoke to The Independent , Russia may have wanted to counter a series of highly publicised military exercises undertaken by the UK recently, not only in the Black Sea, but also in Syria and Iraq.

A spokesman for Moscow’s foreign ministry said it had summoned the UK ambassador and military attache over the incident.

Maria Zakharova said Russia viewed the incident as “a crude British provocation”, which ran “counter to international and Russian law”.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Zakharova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Crimea#Warships#British#The Royal Navy#Russians#Channel 4 News#Twitter#Ukrainian#The House Of Commons#Hms Defender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Russian General Defends Right to Use Nuclear Weapons if Existence of State Is Threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed nuclear war isn't a viable option, but Russia hasn't completely taken the option off the table. On Wednesday, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, raised concerns about the development of weapons blurring lines during the Moscow International Security Conference on Wednesday. He stressed the need for treaties to keep nuclear weapons in check and categorized Russia's nuclear arsenal as being "purely defensive."
POTUSWashington Times

Navy warship challenges China with Taiwan Strait voyage

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the disputed Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest show of force aimed at keeping the status of the 100-mile waterway as international waters and challenge claims by China. The USS Curtis Wilbur, an Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer, conducted a routine passage of...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Military Is Out To Prove It Can Use Hypersonic Weapons in a War

Just days after Russian warships fired warnings shots at the Royal Navy’s HMS Defender in the Black Sea, vessels from the Russian Navy conducted maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday. The Russian warships were joined by two MiG-31K fighters that Moscow claimed were capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
MilitaryEsquire

Why Was a Russian Spy Ship Parked So Close to the U.S. Last Week?

Last week, a Russian intelligence collection ship parked just outside U.S. waters was actually there to record data on an upcoming U.S. missile test, according to a new report. The Russian Navy’s Kareliya, parked one nautical mile away from U.S. territorial waters, had a front row seat when two U.S....
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

On 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion of Soviet Union, Putin claims he wants ‘partnership’ with Europe

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the U.S.S.R. by hailing the sacrifices made by the Soviets during the war while claiming that European security has been “dramatically degraded” amid “escalating tensions.”
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Has a Special Type of Nuclear Weapon That Could Beat NATO in a War

There are new reasons not to poke the Bear. According to a new study conducted by the Rand Corp., in the event of war with Russia, Moscow would be able to use its arsenal of low-yield nuclear weapons to destroy key bases in Europe. That could neutralize NATO’s conventional military edge, and even deliver a defeat to the alliance that might be wary of a larger nuclear escalation.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

US and allies send message to Russia with NATO state flyover

As the B-52 Stratofortress approaches from below, the adornments of its cockpit reflect the importance of the day. Next to a Benny the Bull stuffed animal -- the Chicago Bulls mascot -- lies a Star-Spangled Banner, covering the dashboard from one side to the other. It's Memorial Day in the United States, one of the country's most important holidays, but for these airmen, there's little time for celebration or remembrance.
Militarytecheblog.com

Rarely Seen Footage of 1961 Tsar Bomba Hydrogen Bomb Blast Declassified, is World’s Largest Nuclear Explosion Yet

Russia has declassified footage of the world’s largest nuclear explosion, or to be more specific, when the former Soviet Union detonated “Tsar Bomba” nearly 60 years ago. This hydrogen bomb carried the force of 50 million tons of conventional explosives and was detonated in a test on October 30, 1961 over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago above the Arctic Circle. The rarely seen footage depicts a massive fireball and a 60-km high mushroom cloud rising after the explosion, captured from several angles by cameras installed on the ground as well as on board two Soviet aircraft. Read more for the video and additional information.