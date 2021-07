There is something familiar in Labour’s call to “buy British”. Older readers may hear echoes of Harold Wilson’s endorsement of the ill-fated “I’m backing Britain” campaign in the aftermath of the 1967 devaluation crisis. Now, the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has committed the party to hand more public contracts to UK firms. This, it should be pointed out, would have been impossible while Britain was in the EU and subject to strict competition rules.