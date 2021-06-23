Seth Rogen gets Conan O’Brien to smoke cannabis on television before talk show taken off air

Conan O’Brien smoked a joint on television this week after encouragement from his guest Seth Rogen .

The talk show Conan , which premiered in 2010, is coming to an end on TBS later this month.

On Tuesday’s episode (22 June) of Conan , O’Brien asked Rogen what he should do with his free time after the show is taken off air.

“I would suggest – this is going to be hilariously on-brand – try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” said Rogen.

O’Brien replied that on the few occasions when he had tried smoking cannabis, “nothing really happened”.

Rogen then proceeded to bring out a joint , which O’Brien had a toke of, joking: “This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you.”

A stunned Rogen said: “I’m so happy with what just happened. I wasn’t expecting any of this.”

“I’m driving a school bus in an hour,” quipped O’Brien.

The presenter will next be hosting a weekly variety show he is developing for HBO Max, as part of his new deal with WarnerMedia.