There’s been a spate of encouraging dividend news in recent weeks. Globally, payouts are expected to increase this year following a rough 2020. The U.S. will be part of that growth. In fact, some recent forecasts suggest markets may underestimating the extent to which domestic payouts will grow this year and in 2022. Add all that up and it’s a good time to be a dividend investor with active strategies like the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI).