It's win or bust for Scotland against Croatia on Tuesday, and they know that victory will almost certainly be enough to reach the knockouts. Given that Euro 2020 is Scotland's first major tournament in 23 years and they're 30 places below Croatia (14th) in the FIFA World Ranking, this might seem -- on recent international form alone -- a herculean task... especially now star midfielder Billy Gilmour is out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19.