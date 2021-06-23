Loki’s bisexuality was ‘important’ to confirm in Marvel series, executive producer says

Loki finally confirming his bisexuality in his Disney Plus limited series was “important”, the show’s executive producer has explained.

The Marvel character has long been speculated to be bisexual, but was not explicitly confirmed as bisexual until the show’s third episode, which was released today (23 June).

In the episode, titled “Lamentis-1”, a Variant named Sylvie (played by actor Sophia Di Martino) enquires about Loki’s romantic history. “How about you?” she asks. “You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps another prince?”

“A bit of both,” Loki replies. “I suspect the same as you.”

On Twitter, Loki ’s executive producer Kate Herron confirmed that the moment was the first official acknowledgment of the character’s bisexuality.

“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron wrote. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon in [the Marvel Cinematic Universe].”

Loki’s acknowledgement of his sexuality was met with celebration by fans.

“I literally started crying so much I had to pause the show before continuing,” wrote one fan. “Thank you so much, the fact that we can now say Loki is canonical bi in the MCU means so much.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for doing this, very much! Representation is key.”

Because Loki ’s third episode saw Loki and Sylvia jumping through time, many viewers were quick to compare it to Doctor Who .

“It reminds me of peak #DavidTennant Doctor Who but with a bigger budget and a lot more fighting,” wrote one fan.

Loki continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus .