Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

House Financial Services Committee Issues Testimony From Bank of America CEO Moynihan

By Targeted News Service
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Issued the following testimony by Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. as part of a virtual hearing entitled "Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Update on Banking Practices, Programs and Policies":. * * *. On behalf of all of us at. Bank of America. , I am grateful for your consideration of...

insurancenewsnet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
429
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Moynihan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Services#Affordable Housing#Dodd Frank#Equity 1#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of America#Ccar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financebankingexchange.com

From Advice to Action: Banks’ Evolving Role in Financial Guidance

The US’s biggest banks have drawn praise for their approach to financial advice, according to a new consumer study. Market research group JD Power’s fourth annual study on retail banking, published this month, showed that more than two thirds (69%) of customers who receive advice from their bank go on to act on it.
StocksForbes

Bank of America Stock To Pay 17% Higher Dividend From Q3

Bank of America stock (NYSE: BAC) has gained 37% YTD, and at its current price of $42 per share, it is at the same level as its fair value of $42 – Trefis’ estimate for Bank of America’s valuation. The bank stated on 28 June that it has completed the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. The exercise is conducted every year by the Fed to check the capital adequacy of major banks in the U.S. to continue operations through times of financial stress. While the Fed imposed some restrictions on dividend and share repurchases last year, it cleared all the 23 financial institutions participating in the test this time. Therefore, Bank of America plans to increase its common stock dividend by 17% to $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2021 (subject to approval by the Board of Directors). This is in addition to the large $25 billion share repurchase plan announced by the bank in April.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading lower Tuesday amid a drop in bond yields. Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Credit Suisse, Klara Team On B2B Open Banking

Credit Suisse will be working with Klara on new open banking options, according to a Friday (July 2) press release. Both companies have been working on creating solutions and adding value for their corporate clients, including exchanging payment information automatically as well as online credit applications. With the partnership, the...
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Personal FinanceNetwork World

Reimagine Financial Services

Businesses in the financial services industry (FSI) are expected by consumers and regulators to operate quickly, securely, and intelligently. For many companies, this means devoting constant effort to improving and diversifying their operations.
Queenstown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Queenstown bank president/CEO Kevin Cashen chairman-elect to MD Bankers Association Executive Committee

QUEENSTOWN – Queenstown Bank of Maryland’s President & CEO, Kevin B. Cashen was elected Chairman-Elect to the Maryland Banker’s Association (MBA) at the MBA’s 126th annual meeting on June 8. With over 30 years of banking experience, Cashen joined Queenstown Bank of Maryland in May 2017 as president and CEO, taking the helm after the retirement of J. Thomas Rhodes, Jr.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Financial Advice: A Service Few Retail Bank Customers Ask For— But Many Love, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Retail banks are finding the ultimate formula for customer engagement in a service few customers ask for, but many could benefit from: financial advice. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study, SM released today, 69% of customers who receive advice from their banks act on it, but just 19% of customers say they are interested in receiving it. These findings are notably important in a challenging economic environment in which fewer than half of retail bank customers are financially healthy and just 38% pass a basic financial literacy test.
Rohnert Park, CAsonoma.edu

Update on Financial Services Processing

In May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Services implemented temporary processing changes to purchase requirements. Now that staff is beginning to return to campus, we will be removing most of the temporary purchasing requirements effective July 1, 2021. All Financial Services departments that implemented electronic processing methods...
Economyfinovate.com

How Procurement Automation Can Help Banking and Financial Services

The following is a guest post from Mohammed Kafil, Senior Product Manager, Kissflow. The banking and financial services industry is severely affected by the global financial crises. They are in a state of flux due to regulatory confinements and the market’s increasing demands. For the past few years, the banking and financial services sector has been under intense pressure to meet market expectations while complying with strict regulations. This pressure is expected to increase in the foreseeable future. Banks and financial institutions must adopt new strategies to sustain and compete in this environment. Automation is an inevitable change that banks and financial institutions must adapt to sustain.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Moving Up In Rank From 72nd To 66th On The List Of Top Integrators, Service Providers And IT Consultants In North America By Services Revenue

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third Bank"), announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Solution Provider 500 list by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company. LaSalle placed 66th in CRN's annual ranking, after being 72 nd on the 2020 list of the largest technology integrators solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.
Economykelo.com

StanChart starts offering banking services from Saudi branch

DUBAI (Reuters) – Standard Chartered has begun offering banking services through its branch in Saudi Arabia with a team of 25 people, the bank said on Thursday, as it boosts its presence in the Arab world’s biggest economy. Saudi Arabia granted Standard Chartered a banking licence in 2019, which helps...
Businessktwb.com

Deutsche Bank hires Goldman’s Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has hired Jeffrey Wong from Goldman Sachs to be the bank’s head of Hong Kong investment banking coverage, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wong spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs where he led the coverage of Hong Kong-based corporate clients,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy