House Financial Services Committee Issues Testimony From Bank of America CEO Moynihan

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.