House Financial Services Committee Issues Testimony From Bank of America CEO Moynihan

Bank of America stock (NYSE: BAC) has gained 37% YTD, and at its current price of $42 per share, it is at the same level as its fair value of $42 – Trefis’ estimate for Bank of America’s valuation. The bank stated on 28 June that it has completed the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. The exercise is conducted every year by the Fed to check the capital adequacy of major banks in the U.S. to continue operations through times of financial stress. While the Fed imposed some restrictions on dividend and share repurchases last year, it cleared all the 23 financial institutions participating in the test this time. Therefore, Bank of America plans to increase its common stock dividend by 17% to $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2021 (subject to approval by the Board of Directors). This is in addition to the large $25 billion share repurchase plan announced by the bank in April.