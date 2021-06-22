Benztown Offers Old School 45-Hour Hit Countdown Special
Benztown presents Top 10 Now & Then's "The Old School 500," a 45-hour music special for radio that counts down the 500 greatest Old School hits. Tabulated nationwide from Rhythmic Oldies and Adult Urban station playlists, Benztown says "The Old School 500" is more than a countdown -- it tells the stories behind the hits, from the people who made the music, spotlighting 450 interviews in 45 hours of great radio. The program allows for 14 minutes per hour for local spots and promos.news.radio-online.com