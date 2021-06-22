Benztown Offers Old School 45-Hour Hit Countdown Special

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just off of a strong start is The Honor Student at Magic High School, also known as Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei, based on the spin-off manga series of the web novels of Tsutomu Satō, wherein each of the story arcs got its own manga by various artists and publishers. With Episode 2 underway, have the release date and time on your countdown now.