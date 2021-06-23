Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

COVID-19 Changed Home Buying Patterns Even as Sales Hit Record Numbers, Survey Finds

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9np9_0acs3WqD00

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on home buying patterns over the past year, with about one-third of respondents saying they considered buying a home but ultimately decided against it , according to a new survey from mortgage provider ServiceLink.

See: Home Values Are Rising in Your Area — Is Now a Good Time to Buy?
Find: How to Buy a House Out of State

The “ServiceLink State of Homebuying Report,” conducted in partnership with researcher Market Cube, surveyed 1,000 homeowners nationwide. Among its findings was that COVID-19 “dramatically shifted” the way people bought and sold homes.

“Like many industries, the real estate industry was forced to quickly pivot to adapt to social distancing, mask requirements and shutdowns,” the report said. “With market conditions and economic uncertainty, it is not surprising that more than half (55%) of those who wanted to buy this year, but ultimately didn’t, cited financial-related concerns as their reason (either options were too expensive or their financial situation changed). For those who did buy, upsizing (or the need for more space) was among the top reasons for many, likely as they shifted to working from home.”

Despite so many respondents choosing to forgo home purchases over the past year — and even in the face of record low housing inventory — demand overall was high. Total year-end sales volume for the year hit 5.64 million units, the highest level since 2006. The COVID-19 pandemic likely kept those numbers from pushing even higher. Eleven percent of survey respondents purchased a home in the last 12 months.

See: What Adds More Value to Your Home — Indoor or Outdoor Upgrades?
Find: How to Refinance a Mortgage

Although the pandemic came during a period of historically low interest rates, the survey found that many homeowners chose not to refinance for better terms. Meanwhile, lockdowns and social distancing measures forced many shoppers to use virtual tools and other technology — a trend that might keep growing even in a post-COVID world.

Among the other key findings:

  • Of the survey respondents who bought a home, 36% did so to upsize from their current home, 32% bought as an investment and 23% needed more space to work remotely.
  • One-third (33%) considered but ultimately decided against purchasing a home in the past year. Of those who didn’t buy, 34% decided to upgrade their own homes instead, 31% said housing options were too expensive and 24% said their financial situation changed.
  • 32% are likely to purchase a new home in 2021.
  • 43% financed their homes with cash/savings, while 42% financed through a traditional bank lender.
  • 27% borrowed from their 401(k)s to finance their home, including nearly one in five (17%) of Gen Z/millennials.
  • 30% of survey respondents refinanced over the past year. Half said they were unlikely to refinance in 2021.

As the year progresses, consumers “will have to be nimble and willing to adapt to the complexities of the market as interest rates and inventory are likely to fluctuate in the future,” the report concluded.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : COVID-19 Changed Home Buying Patterns Even as Sales Hit Record Numbers, Survey Finds

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Home Buying#Servicelink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Survey finds more cleaning awareness since COVID-19

A survey in the United Kingdom has found people are more aware of cleanliness because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still room for improvement. Harrison Wipes wanted to understand to what extent attitudes toward cleaning have changed in the UK public and what the situation will look like post-COVID. In May, the firm surveyed 359 people in the UK online in association with Toluna.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Home Prices Saw a 14.6% Annual Gain in April

That's the highest gain on record in over 30 years. Check out real estate listings in pretty much any market across the country, and you'll probably notice that home prices are much higher these days than they'd normally be. For sellers, today's red-hot housing market offers a key opportunity to...
Real EstateMotley Fool

New Home Sales Reach 12-Month Low

New home sales are on the decline. Here's what it means for buyers. There's been a very limited number of existing homes available for purchase in today's real estate market, so some buyers have turned to newly built homes as a more viable, albeit potentially expensive, alternative. But new construction sales haven't exactly been taking off.
Real Estatemoneyandmarkets.com

Home Prices Could Have a Wealth Effect on Stocks

Potential homebuyers don’t need to wait for data releases to see the bad news. They already know the housing market is increasingly unaffordable. Data only deepens their despair. The latest report showed the trend in home prices is intact. According to CNBC: “Home prices in April saw an annual gain...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Housing Starts Were Up in May: What This Means for Buyers

New construction projects increased in May. That could give buyers more options. Prospective home buyers in today's real estate market are struggling for one big reason -- there aren't enough properties available to purchase. A major shortage of homes is causing property values to skyrocket on a national level, and buyers are increasingly finding themselves stuck in bidding wars and priced out of neighborhoods that would normally be within their financial reach.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Underwriter Jobs; ECOA, Productivity, QC Tools; Agency Updates; Jobs Report and Mortgage Rates

I realize that this is a commentary about lending, but it is good for MLOs to be cognizant of what their real estate agent client’s clients want… In a kitchen. And here’s a handy dandy chart from builders showing popular kitchen features. My grandmother had one, and I want one: a walk-in pantry! Lots of people want lower rates, despite them often being an indicator of a weaker-than-expected economy, and recently the risk-free 10-year T-note, with no risk of default or prepayment, hit 1.36%. I love the fact that after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, plenty of people jumped on the “rates are going up for the rest of the year” bandwagon. Experienced capital markets personnel never bet on the market going one way or the other, and the 10-year dropped in yield after May, and has been relatively steady since. As always, mortgage-backed securities (which determine mortgage rates) lagged the move downward. Certainly, no investor wants to pay a premium above par for a loan that has a higher risk of paying off at par. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features a talk with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Michael Farris, VP of Strategic Solutions, about what constitutes a stellar borrowing experience, and how you can achieve it.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Housing demand exceeds supply

Local housing demand has skyrocketed in the past year, with hundreds of new residents flooding the market looking for homes. In 2020, there were 7.5% more total home sales in Park County than the year prior, according to the county assessor’s office. The average sales price increased as well, rising 8.25% from $298,045 to $322,629.
Real Estateleadertimes.com

Surprise 5.9% drop in new home sales; prices hit record high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes fell unexpectedly in May and the 5.9% retreat was the second consecutive monthly decline even as the median price hit an all-time high. The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That followed a 7.8% sales decline in April, a figure that […]
Real Estatebdmag.com

Existing Home Sales Hit Record High in May

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), median existing-home prices soared 236% year-over-year to a record high of $350,300…. https://www.inman.com/2021/06/22/existing-home-prices-hit-record-high-as-sales-dip-slightly-in-may-nar/
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Home Sales Fall Four Months Straight While Prices Hit New Record

Home sales fell for the fourth straight month but their prices keep rising, according to real estate data released Tuesday—another sign that there aren’t enough houses to buy. Key Facts. Home sales fell nearly 1% from April to May, according to data released Tuesday morning by the National Association of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Numbers affected by benefit cap grow as effects of Covid hit home

The number of households affected by the benefit cap has risen significantly since November, official figures show. The number jumped by 13 per cent to reach 200,000 in February, a spike a leading charity blamed on people losing jobs or working hours during the pandemic. The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) estimates that abolishing the cap would lift 100,000 children out of deep poverty (defined as below 50 per cent of median income) – and cost £575 million - while average losses for capped families are £62 per week. Alison Garnham, chief executive of CPAG, said...