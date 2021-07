Way before there were dozens of companies making hundreds of USB microphones, Blue Microphones introduced the Yeti in 2009 and it held a legitimate claim to being among the best USB podcast microphone for some time. With increasing competition, the Blue Yeti had to evolve, and the latest iteration, the Yeti X, can claim to be more expressive…for a price. But just how wide is this generation gap? If you’re searching for the best microphone for whatever your project is and you’ve narrowed it down to Blue Yeti mics, chances are you’re comparing the classic to the new hotness, so here’s our Yeti vs. Yeti X primer to help you decide.