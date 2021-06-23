Cancel
Do Just One Thing

If a major appliance like a washing machine, refrigerator or portable air conditioner simply won’t turn on, you might think it’s time to replace it. But sometimes the appliance is fine and the electrical outlet is the issue. First, check the circuit breaker and see if that’s the source of the problem. If it’s a tripped breaker, it’ll easily turn […]

