Do Just One Thing

Clean your home smarter with the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum. This smart home gadget looks great in your house and has a 3-stage cleaning system. That, along with the dual multisurface brushes help this vacuum remove dirt from carpets and hard floors. Meanwhile, an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. What’s more, the iRobot Roomba 694 learns your cleaning habits and suggests personalized cleaning schedules. At the same time, Google Assistant and Alexa let you start cleaning with a simple voice command. Additionally, this robot vacuum even advises an extra clean during high-pollen seasons. Moreover, an advanced sensor suite allows this Roomba to navigate around furniture and prevents it from falling down stairs. Furthermore, Dirt Detect sensors inform your robot about dirtier areas around your home. Finally, this gadget automatically recharges.