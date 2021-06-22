Cancel
TV & Videos

Jim Gaffigan to Perform at NAB Show Sunday Kick Off

Radio Online
 16 days ago

Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan will open NAB Show with a live comedy performance at the NAB Show Sunday Kick Off on October 10 at 4:15pm PT. The Sunday Kick Off celebration will mark the opening day of the Show Floor and welcome attendees back to NAB Show, live and in-person for the first time since 2019.

news.radio-online.com
Jim Gaffigan
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Marketing
Celebrities
MoviesCollider

Jim Gaffigan on ‘Luca’ and Why He Thinks David Lowery’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Will Be The Best ‘Peter Pan’ Movie

With Luca now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jim Gaffigan about being part of the Pixar’s newest movie. During the fun interview, Gaffigan talked about his real reason for wanting to be in a Pixar movie, what he loved about the script and story, how Pixar always makes great movies, why he loves being in indie films, both of us being very pale, and more. In addition, Gaffigan is currently in Vancouver making David Lowery’s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy movie where he is playing Mr. Smee (the iconic sidekick to Captain Hook). He talks about what’s different about this version, why he thinks this will be the best Peter Pan movie yet, and the way Lowery is grounding the film even though it’s dealing with a fantasy situation. He went on to say:
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Kirk Franklin Kicks Off BET Awards Show Opener Performance with Lil Baby

Nashville, TN (June 28, 2021) – RCA Inspiration celebrated the 2021 BET Awards with a powerful night for Gospel, as two #1 hits from Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) were lauded at this year’s awards. The sixteen-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, songwriter and producer was honored with the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for the second consecutive year, winning for his #1 Gospel hit single “Strong God” (from his hit album LONG LIVE LOVE). Franklin also kicked off the night’s broadcast in an exuberant opening performance with Lil Baby, showcasing their #1 Gospel hit “We Win” (featured from the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated summer movie Space Jam: A New Legacy). The 2021 BET Awards ceremony was held before a live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday June 27th.
Entertainmentweisradio.com

Chris Lane kicks off a Drinkworks contest with an exclusive, intimate performance

Chris Lane is getting his live music “Fix,” thanks to a new partnership with Drinkworks “PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES,” a contest created alongside Deep Eddy Vodka. With many country music fans desperately missing live music after over a year of pandemic shutdowns, Chris says this contest is the perfect way for him to reconnect with a winning fan through a one-of-a-kind concert experience.
TV SeriesSFGate

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons to Star in 'Cherish the Day' Season 2 (TV News Roundup)

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons will star in the second season of Ava DuVernay’s anthology series, “Cherish the Day.”. Production of the OWN drama series will begin in July, with Season 2 expected to debut next year. It will tell the love story of Ellis (Simmons) and Sunday (Bryant), who fell in love in high school and find themselves reunited in New Orleans. In the years that have passed, Ellis has transformed from a basketball player to a single father of two kids, while Sunday is a vegan celebrity chef on the precipice of fame. Each episode of the season-long narrative take place over the course of a single day in order to unveil the significance of both extraordinary and everyday moments to the functioning of a relationship. “Cherish the Day” is produced for OWN by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Local TV news anchors show off Sunday TODAY mugs in studio

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Ralph turning 93 in Florida; Chelsea and Tori in North Carolina; Rachel in New Jersey; WDSU anchors Damon and Morgan in New Orleans; Caylee and Ralph in New York City; Althea, Zoie and their dog, Jake, in Virginia; Steve in Maine; and Gary and Debbie in New York celebrating their 40th anniversary. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Ayesha K Faines Death Cause: Journalist Ayesha K Faines Passed Away In Car Accident, Age, Instagram, Net Worth!

Ayesha Faines has been passed away on Friday, July 7. She was one of the finest global founders. She was the panelist of the millennial web series titled The Grapevine Show. She was also a founder of the “Women Love Power”. She even engaged to the various panels including The Michael Baisden Radio Show, Afropunk, Entertainment Tonight, Essence, MTV, and Hot 97.
Worldallkpop.com

Ra Mi Ran X Mirani show off their charismatic performance and teamwork on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

On the July 2nd broadcast of KBS2 music talk show 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', actress Ra Mi Ran and rapper Mirani showed off their charismatic performance of their recently released song "RAMIRANI". With their 'hip' gestures and performances, they showcased their refreshing rapping skills. In particular, Ra Mi Ran filled the stage with her clean live vocals, and Mirani proved her credibility as an excellent rapper. Together, they showed a special teamwork.
MusicDaily Journal

'Ready to get back on stage': Warren Haynes kicking off tour with NJ shows

When rock 'n' roll made its last live stand before the pandemic, Warren Haynes was there. Haynes, the Grammy-winning guitarist and singer, was part of The Brothers, the celebration of the Allman Brothers Band's legacy featuring him and fellow band alumni Jaimoe, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones and Chuck Leavell.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Suzzanne Douglas Death Cause: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passed Away at 64, Net Worth & Instagram Explored!

Parent ‘Hood actress, Suzzanne Douglas passed away on 06 July 2021 (Yesterday). Her death comes out as a big loss for everyone. The news is hitting headlines since some of her friends broke the news on social media. It is the saddest news today on social media which broke many hearts. She was the most humble and generous woman who has gained a huge reputation and name in her career. She lived her life peacefully with her husband and one daughter. Since the news broke on social media, all her fans paying tribute to her and sending their prayer and thoughts to her family and friends.
CelebrationsTODAY.com

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off Sunday

Don't miss these amazing 4th of July sales on summer gear, style and more!. The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off Sunday night with hosts Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold. The Jonas Brothers, Reba McEntire and Coldplay will perform, while Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will make guest appearances. As for the fireworks, 65,000 shells will light up the night sky over New York’s East River.

