Podcast Radio Network to Utilize Triton Digital

Radio Online
 16 days ago

Triton Digital signs with Podcast Radio Network, a radio station network playing podcasts 24/7, for the delivery, monetization and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content. Through the partnership, Podcast Radio Network will utilize Triton's audio streaming network for the delivery of its commercial radio content online. In addition, Podcast Radio Network will use Triton's ad server to insert targeted audio ads into their streams.

news.radio-online.com
