House Financial Services Committee Issues Testimony From Morgan Stanley Chairman Gorman

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.