House Financial Services Committee Issues Testimony From Morgan Stanley Chairman Gorman

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.85.