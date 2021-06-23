Cancel
Speed Up Your ADR Workflow With VocAlign Ultra

By Korey Pereira
pro-tools-expert.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video and article for Production Expert, Korey Pereira, a dialogue editor, takes a look at how using VocAlign Ultra from Synchro Arts can speed up his ADR workflow. As a dialogue editor, my job is to make actors’ performances the best they can sound. This often means using an array of tools to clean up clicks and pops and smooth out the edits between takes. There are typically some lines in every project that just cannot be used. I then dig through all the other takes recorded on set to find alternate takes to fix problematic lines. If alts can’t be found, actors will then be called into a studio to re-record their lines in a process known as ADR. By far one of the bigger challenges as a dialogue editor is matching ADR or alt takes to production. SyncroArts offers a range of products that helps us dialogue editors match these replacement lines to production.

#Adr#Adr Workflow#Syncroarts#Synchro Arts#Pro Tools#Izotope#The Pitch Control#Syncro Art
