The seventh annual Orchid Gala will raise money for homeless women veterans in honor of a soldier killed in action. Villagers for Veterans will host the event at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at www.villagersforveterans.org or by calling (516) 220-5068. The theme will be “Havana Night.” It will feature a performance by Hula Hands in Aloha and there will be music by Latin Ambition.