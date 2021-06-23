Cancel
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants-study

Reuters

By Ludwig Burger and Aishwarya Nair (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots.

The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said. “T…

