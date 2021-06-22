Cancel
Women Behind the Mic to Host Dana Cortez

Radio Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Women Behind the Mic" will host Dana Cortez on this week's Clubhouse Panel discussion Wednesday, June 23 at 5pm PT. Cortez is the first Latino woman to have her own nationally syndicated morning show. She will also be a featured panelist on the "Women's Forum" at this year's Talentmaster's Morning Show Bootcamp, August 12-13 in Chicago. This is a chance to learn about her professional journey and how she took control of her own career.

news.radio-online.com
