Komando Offers Free Tech Insider Tips with Vignette

Have you experienced the strangulating shortage of time for all the tasks you need to get done in record time? Such a situation is typical for students juggling several tasks, such as lecture attendance, homework completion, home chores, part-time jobs to stay afloat, and social life events. The sphere suffering the most from productivity lags is homework, as with lectures and work, you are not the one who sets the schedule. You either attend it or miss it, with appropriate penalties applied. But with homework, you are the boss setting the schedule of work and rest. So, your productivity depends primarily on how well you can organize the schedule.