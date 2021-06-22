Komando Offers Free Tech Insider Tips with Vignette
Veteran radio host and tech expert Kim Komando has released details surrounding her new afternoon tech news update available to music, talk and sports radio stations as well as podcast and streaming platforms. The new daily afternoon tech tip, which is free and helps listeners live their best digital life, stems from an increase in listener demand. The program is a one-minute "Komando Digital Life Tech Tip" and carries a 60-second commercial.news.radio-online.com