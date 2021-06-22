Department of State

Cancel
NEW JERSEY BEGINS RISK COMMUNICATION CAMPAIGN ART INSTALLATIONS. (Trenton, NJ) - Coastal communities throughout New Jersey are embarking on a series of art installations to raise awareness about coastal hazard impacts. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Coastal Management Program (CMP) was awarded funds to partner with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (Arts Council) to develop and implement a Community-Based Art Grant Program as part of a larger risk communications campaign. Funds were awarded through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Coastal Zone Management Act Enhancement Program Projects of Special Merit. The Grant Program will address the need to involve and inform the public about the coastal hazard impacts they will face and what actions they can take to reduce their risk.

