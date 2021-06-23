Cancel
Presidential Election

'It's An Outrage': Biden Outlines New Steps To Curb Surging Gun Violence

By Alana Wise
WFAE
WFAE
 12 days ago
With cities across the country witnessing spikes in violent crime, the White House on Wednesday announced a new plan to tackle gun violence, building on President Biden's vow to make it his priority to curb America's gun violence epidemic. Citing the uptick in violence since the coronavirus pandemic forced millions...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

