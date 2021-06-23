Cancel
Lifestyle

Think the airlines have suddenly become consumer friendly? Think again.

By Janice Hough
 12 days ago

Leisure travelers are back in full force, but airline workers are hard to find. At least as of the time of writing, leisure travelers are coming back. Big time. In fact, as anyone who’s flown recently knows, planes are jammed. I just heard yesterday that an airline is cutting service because too many people want to fly. Now, that is something I, as a travel advisor, never expected to hear from an airline.

U.S. breaks air travel record, major flight delays for Southwest and American Airlines, SFO spared

A record-breaking 2.2 million people flew over this Fourth of July weekend. That’s not only the most of any weekend since the start of the pandemic, but some 12,000 more than the same weekend in 2019. The crush of travelers was so intense, both on the roads and in the skies, that it led to skyrocketing fuel prices, rental car shortages and widespread flight disruptions.
Bird on a plane delays United Airlines flight from Hawaii during busy Fourth of July travel weekend

On what some predict may be one of the busiest weekends for Fourth of July travel ever, a United flight from Kahului, Maui was delayed on Friday for an unexpected reason: a small, winged stowaway had snuck aboard and was causing a commotion. Passengers on the Newark-bound flight recorded the airline staff’s work to corral the bird and tweeted their experience with the obligatory bird puns and the good spirits of people who have just been on a Hawaiian vacation.
Airlines are planning to steal your pandemic refund money. Let’s stop them.

Sign this petition to the DOT Secretary today. Tell Secretary Buttigieg to stop airlines from stealing $10 billion from pandemic passengers. Sign the petition. Congress sent a letter to DOT. The Wall Street Journal lambasted the Department for not effectively assisting consumers. And, Travelers United started a petition to get about $10 billion in airline flight credits made non-expiring by the Secretary of Transportation by having him announce emergency guidance that orders such action.
Croatia Connection: Delta And United Inaugurate Flights From US

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have officially inaugurated flights between the New York area and Croatia. The two carriers, flying with Boeing 767-300ERs, have opened the pandemic-era leisure routes. Both airlines announced operations to the country only shortly after Croatia announced a broader reopening for Americans. United Airlines lands...
American Airlines pilot on handling surge in post-pandemic travel

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the pandemic with nearly 47 million Americans expected to travel. This weekend could bring airlines back to 90% of pre-pandemic traffic. Dennis Tajer is the spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 pilots working for American Airlines. He joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss how the industry is preparing.
Bird on a plane causes commotion aboard flight from Hawaii

Bird on a plane delays United Airlines flight from Hawaii during busy Fourth of July travel weekend. July 3, 2021Updated: July 3, 2021 11:44 a.m. On what some predict may be one of the busiest weekends for Fourth of July travel ever, a United flight from Kahului, Maui was delayed on Friday for an unexpected reason: a small, winged stowaway had snuck aboard and was causing a commotion. Passengers on the Newark-bound flight recorded the airline staff’s work to corral the bird and tweeted their experience with the obligatory bird puns and the good spirits of people who have just been on a Hawaiian vacation.
Spirit Airlines Doubles Down In Opposition To American-JetBlue Partnership

The American-JetBlue partnership has continued in earnest. American Airlines has launched new routes out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and JetBlue has been expanding its portfolio out of JFK, LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). However, Spirit Airlines is continuing its opposition to this alliance and is doubling down on pushing the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete a review of the alliance.
Plan Proposed To Make US Airlines Refund Fees For Late Baggage

* Article updated 19:52 UTC with additional information from the DOT *. The US Department Of Transportation (DOT) is set to propose a reworked refund system when it comes to delayed airline baggage. The planned changes would see airlines become liable to refund passengers’ baggage fees in the event that their checked luggage is delayed. The threshold will be 12 hours domestically, or 25 hours internationally.
Airport advising travelers to come early, book ahead, wear a mask

With the summer travel season shifting into high gear around the Fourth of July holiday, McGhee Tyson Airport officials are asking travels to be aware of their surroundings and know standing current rules of travel. According to a news release from the airport, “airlines are adding destinations — new flights...
JetBlue Operates First Flight To Glacier Park International Airport

Yesterday, JetBlue completed its first flight to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA). This launch marks the New York-based carrier’s expansion to Kalispell, Montana as it looks to ramp up its domestic network. JetBlue is no stranger when it comes to flights to Montana. This flight to FCA follows the airline’s...
United Airlines adding new jobs in Chicago!

United Airlines will hire up to 3,000 employees in Chicago to staff and maintain the new, bigger planes they are buying to replace aging aircrafts. Chicago-based United Airlines is ordering 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircrafts for its fleet. As the largest order in the airline’s history, it is the first step in an investment process that’s expected to add more than 25,000 new jobs nationwide, including as many as 3,000 in the Chicago area alone.
BoardingArea

Imperious Staff Throw My Family Out Of United Airlines Lounge In SFO

United CEO Scott Kirby waxes eloquently about improving customer service and making United Airlines the best airline in the world. But when it comes to actually caring for customers in a consistent manner, United still has a long way to go. In the rudest of ways, my family was thrown out of the United Club in San Francisco (SFO) prior to our flight to Zurich earlier this week. The problem was more than the agents’ confusion over lounge admittance rules; it was their rude, apathetic, and downright nasty attitude.
Exclusive: Anchorage Sees The Potential For Nonstop Asian Flights

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is already known as a global airport. That reputation comes from the carrier’s known position as a cargo hub for flights running between Asia and North America. With a firm cargo position under its belt, the airport is now looking at the potential for expanded international tourism. In an exclusive interview with Jim Szczesniak, the Airport Manager at ANC, he describes how he believes Anchorage can grow its international portfolio.