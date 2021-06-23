Think the airlines have suddenly become consumer friendly? Think again.

Bird on a plane delays United Airlines flight from Hawaii during busy Fourth of July travel weekend. July 3, 2021Updated: July 3, 2021 11:44 a.m. On what some predict may be one of the busiest weekends for Fourth of July travel ever, a United flight from Kahului, Maui was delayed on Friday for an unexpected reason: a small, winged stowaway had snuck aboard and was causing a commotion. Passengers on the Newark-bound flight recorded the airline staff’s work to corral the bird and tweeted their experience with the obligatory bird puns and the good spirits of people who have just been on a Hawaiian vacation.