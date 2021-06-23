Think the airlines have suddenly become consumer friendly? Think again.
Leisure travelers are back in full force, but airline workers are hard to find. At least as of the time of writing, leisure travelers are coming back. Big time. In fact, as anyone who's flown recently knows, planes are jammed. I just heard yesterday that an airline is cutting service because too many people want to fly. Now, that is something I, as a travel advisor, never expected to hear from an airline.