TECNO is venturing into new heights by announcing its newest flagship smartphone, PHANTOM X. Debuting on July 1st 2021, PHANTOM X features an elegant design of 3D Borderless Screen and the industry's first silk glass back cover. The combination of the 50MP Ultra-Night camera and the industry's leading 1/1.3 super large senor, 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera with 105°Ultra-Wide angle, not to mention the AI-assisted Super Night Mode and 50mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance. Powered by a 4700mAh, 256G+8G large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.6 system, PHANTOM X empowers and supports every experience of your life and work.