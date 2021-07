We have seen on here and on social media that a lot of people are disappointed with the last few series of Doctor Who. Currently we have Chibnil in charge who is clearly struggling to even do 10 episodes a year. Before that we had Russell T Davies and Stephen Moffat who had flat out and literally put their whole lives on hold to write and produce up to 13 episodes a year. Both despite been fans of the show now have no interest in doing any further episodes due to been burnt out by it. Actors are not staying for anymore than 3 series ( if they even do that) so the question is what can be done to help protect the future of the show ?