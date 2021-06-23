Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Addiction center raising awareness of drug addiction in older LGBTQ community

By Colton Chavez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jJMb_0acs1E7x00

Wednesday marks the last week of Pride Month and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is trying to raise awareness about addiction.

A study done by New York University shows that older LGBTQ adults are actually more likely to abuse certain drugs and alcohol than their straight counterparts.

According to New York University:

  • 25,880 responses from adults aged 50 and older
  • marijuana: 13.9% versus 5.5%
  • prescription tranquilizers non-medically: 3.6% versus 1.1%
  • prescription opioids non-medically: 4.7% versus 2.3%

Researchers looked at more than 25,000 adults 50 and older from around the country.

2.5% of them identified as lesbian, gay, or bisexual.

They were asked about their recent drug and alcohol use over the past year.

LGBTQ adults were more than twice as likely as heterosexuals to use recreational marijuana, twice as likely to use prescription tranquilizers, and more likely to use prescription opioids.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a nationwide organization with treatment centers in Naples said Pride Month needs to be about celebration but also, education.

“Some of the beer companies they sponsor events that tend to obviously endorse drinking. I do think there is a lot of education that we can do, it's a work I progress. it doesn't just go away, it's not a checkmark that you can just check off," said Al Updike, Director, Outpatient Program Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

He says stressors like discrimination and stigma based on sexual orientation play a big factor.

“Those factors can tend to lead to social isolation, and people might feel stigmatized and isolated from their support network. It just seems to go in line with wanting to escape, so oftentimes that's what ends up happening and drugs and alcohol seem to be the go-to for that..a quick easy escape,” said Updike.

He says this is something that has been happening for a long time and is finally being recognized.

At Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Updike says treating this type of addiction is about more than just substance abuse.

“What is it that they are hoping to get from the effect of drugs and alcohol or what they might be running away from and we try to really identify if there is any shame or any guilt, any fears. Often times there might be some systematic trauma or just cultural trauma,” he said.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Prescription Drugs#Lgbtq Community#Lgbtq#New York University#Pride Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Kidsparentherald.com

How To Fight Drugs Or Alcohol Addictions When You Have A Child

Addictions can have a devastating impact on your life, especially if you have a child. It's hard enough to manage an addiction without having to manage another person's life. It's important that for you, and your child, that you kick your addiction once and for all. It's also important that...
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother outraged after son being treated in addiction hospital given drugs

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A hospital that treats people for addiction issues is being criticized after someone smuggled in drugs and gave them to at least three patients. The mother of one of those patients is angry. She told Channel 2′s Mike Petchenik that she dropped her son off for treatment at Peachford Hospital in Dunwoody, and later learned someone on the inside gave him drugs.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help In Drug Addiction Treatment

This article was originally published on Just Pet CBD. To view the original article, click here. Substance abuse is one of the leading causes of death around the world. It is not easy to treat drug addiction because people suffering from substance abuse also suffer from mental health problems. According...
Mental Healthwypr.org

The Trauma Of Addiction

Why do some people develop addictions and others don’t? It’s very complicated but one reason has to do with early childhood trauma. More early interventions and supports are needed to treat addiction before it starts. The First Five Years is paid for by The Maryland Family Network.
West Allis, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center for Deaf-Blind Persons raises awareness

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This week is DeafBlind Awareness Week and The Center For Deaf-Blind Persons is making sure they’re doing all they can to help to get the word out. There is a federal program for deafblind individuals to help them get access to the equipment they need to do things like send and receive emails, text messages, make phone calls and have Zoom meetings. In Wisconsin, the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons is the agency that manages iCanConnect (iCC) in Wisconsin. Through the iCC program, they serve deafblind individuals in the entire state of Wisconsin. They give them access to equipment by determining, with their input, the best equipment to meet their needs for communicating in the manner they want, providing that equipment at no cost to them, and giving them training on the equipment so they can use it appropriately.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis organization being honored for fight against drug addiction

According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2021 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer and more than 600,000 will die from the disease. Q&A with Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist Dr. Shirin Mazumder. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT. Dr. Shirin Mazumder joins Kontji Anthony at...
Bedminster Township, PAMontgomery News

Family education program on addiction held

BEDMINSTER — A Family Education Program on Addiction is held 7 p.m. the first three Monday evenings of the month at Presbyterian Church Deep Run, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Road, just outside Dublin. "Substance abuse is a disease affecting loved ones," a meeting announcement said. "Family/Friends attend to understand addiction, family...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Erase the stigma of drug addiction

There is a stigma about everything these days whether it’s about how we dress, or what we drive, or even the shapes of our own bodies. There seems to be such connotations that no matter what we do or how we carry ourselves, there is a blanket judgment that goes along with this.
Henderson, KYwitzamfm.com

New Center Provides Addiction Recovery and Jobs in Henderson

Henderson, Kentucky - BrightView is opening a new outpatient addiction treatment center in Henderson County to help area residents recover from substance use disorder. Located at 500 N Green St., one block from Brown Bag Burgers in Henderson, BrightView's new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in an outpatient setting. Programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), clinical care, group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder.
Yavapai County, AZsedona.biz

Decriminalizing Mental Illness and Addiction

“Decriminalizing Mental Illness and Addiction” is the topic of Mental Health Monday on June 28th, 10-11:30 AM, via Zoom. The program has been organized by NAMI Yavapai and the Northern Arizona Peer & Family Coalition and is free to the public. The program will feature three speakers as follows:. Mary...
HealthThe Citizens Voice

Mobilize treatment for opioid addiction

COVID-19 directly has killed more than 600,000 Americans. But the strain it put on the health care system, the lockdowns that diminished personal mobility, and its economic fallout that created desperate financial conditions for millions also contributed to a record number of drug-overdose deaths over the past year — more than 97,000, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period.
Healthsnntv.com

What Is the Process of Medical Detox?

Originally Posted On: What Is the Process of Medical Detox? – America’s Rehab Campuses (americasrehabcampuses.com) The term “detox” has grown synonymous with quick drinks and herbal shots you toss back, claiming to cleanse your system of all the negative bacteria. While there is some truth in these claims, true medical detoxification focuses on permanently removing substances from the body that patients struggle to keep out. This approach is used to help purge drugs and alcohol from those attempting to go through the rehabilitation process.
HealthMedicalXpress

Gender-affirming surgery linked to better mental health in transgender people

"When I looked down at my body, I couldn't stop crying. I finally felt like myself." Zack's reaction after undergoing gender-affirming surgery—in his case, a phalloplasty—was similar to that of many transgender people. Now, results of a new study show what a number of researchers, clinicians, and trans patients already suspected: Gender-affirming surgery is associated with better mental health.
Mental Healthwbfo.org

State lawmakers discuss support for those with concurrent addiction and mental health issues

State lawmakers heard testimony on Monday on how New York could integrate services from the Office of Addiction Services and the Office of Mental Health. Members of the Assembly held an hours-long meeting, speaking with stakeholders in the healthcare industry on what can be done to save the lives of people dealing with addiction and mental illness, which can at times be concurrent issues.
Birmingham, AL280living.com

New alcohol, drug addiction treatment center opens in International Park

A new alcohol and drug outpatient treatment center will open its doors for business Wednesday in Hoover. The Birmingham Recovery Center is in a 7,500-square-foot building in the International Park office complex off Acton Road that formerly was home to Noah’s Event Venue. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning. It...