Fireworks in Lake Orion, Summerfest in Auburn Hills this weekend

Lake Orion shoots the works — fireworks, that is — at the Lions Club Jubilee in downtown Lake Orion, June 23-27. While there won’t be a beer tent this year, there will be carnival rides, a scavenger hunt with prizes for kids at 1 p.m. Saturday, visits with Leader Dog puppies noon-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and fireworks show at dusk Saturday. Ride wristbands are $30 at skerbeck.com. … Meanwhile, Auburn Hills Summerfest has live music, inflatables, games, an ice cream social, classic car show, karaoke contest, food, dancing, pet parade and more, Friday and Saturday, June 25-26 at Riverside Park. Visit bit.ly/3gHYAc7. … The Michigan Philharmonic does an early Fourth of July “American Salute” at 7 p.m. June 26, Kellogg Park, W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, michiganphil.org.