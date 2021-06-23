Cancel
Lake Orion, MI

Fireworks in Lake Orion, Summerfest in Auburn Hills this weekend

By Nicole Robertson
The Oakland Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Orion shoots the works — fireworks, that is — at the Lions Club Jubilee in downtown Lake Orion, June 23-27. While there won’t be a beer tent this year, there will be carnival rides, a scavenger hunt with prizes for kids at 1 p.m. Saturday, visits with Leader Dog puppies noon-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and fireworks show at dusk Saturday. Ride wristbands are $30 at skerbeck.com. … Meanwhile, Auburn Hills Summerfest has live music, inflatables, games, an ice cream social, classic car show, karaoke contest, food, dancing, pet parade and more, Friday and Saturday, June 25-26 at Riverside Park. Visit bit.ly/3gHYAc7. … The Michigan Philharmonic does an early Fourth of July “American Salute” at 7 p.m. June 26, Kellogg Park, W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, michiganphil.org.

