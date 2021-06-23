Lexington Humane Society, CHI Saint Joseph Health to host adoption event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society is teaming up with CHI Saint Joseph Health to help place dogs and cats in forever homes. The adoption event will offer reduced fees for pets on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Those interested can pay a $25 adoption fee for dogs, cats and kittens at all Lexington Humane Society locations, including LHS Everyday Adoption Center inside of PetSmart, located at the Hamburg Pavilion.www.wtvq.com