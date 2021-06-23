Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington Humane Society, CHI Saint Joseph Health to host adoption event

By Erica Bivens
WTVQ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society is teaming up with CHI Saint Joseph Health to help place dogs and cats in forever homes. The adoption event will offer reduced fees for pets on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Those interested can pay a $25 adoption fee for dogs, cats and kittens at all Lexington Humane Society locations, including LHS Everyday Adoption Center inside of PetSmart, located at the Hamburg Pavilion.

www.wtvq.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
City
Saint Joseph, KY
Lexington, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Chi#Wtvq#Petsmart#Chi Saint Joseph Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...