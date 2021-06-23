COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in Arkansas, officials say

ARKANSAS — COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Arkansas, health officials say.

The Natural State reported its biggest one-day jump in new cases yesterday at 485, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The state’s seven-day average is currently 259 cases, according to ADH.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The ADH also reported eight new deaths related to the virus yesterday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “COVID won’t go away until more people get the vaccine.”

Top doctors in Little Rock said in the past few weeks, hospitalizations have doubled.

The ADH confirmed hospitalizations and ventilator use are the highest they’ve been since the beginning of March.

The CDC’s COVID Tracker reports the state has seen over 345,000 cases since March 2020.

