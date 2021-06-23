Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in Arkansas, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKmPu_0acs0s1s00

ARKANSAS — COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Arkansas, health officials say.

The Natural State reported its biggest one-day jump in new cases yesterday at 485, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The state’s seven-day average is currently 259 cases, according to ADH.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The ADH also reported eight new deaths related to the virus yesterday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “COVID won’t go away until more people get the vaccine.”

Top doctors in Little Rock said in the past few weeks, hospitalizations have doubled.

The ADH confirmed hospitalizations and ventilator use are the highest they’ve been since the beginning of March.

The CDC’s COVID Tracker reports the state has seen over 345,000 cases since March 2020.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Community Policy
View All 30 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#The Natural State#Adh#Cdc#Covid Tracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Official: Drilling done, demolition of collapsed condo set

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
Surfside, FLPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Official: Drilling done, demolition of collapsed condo set

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.