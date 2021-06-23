Cancel
Battery Minerals to acquire Russell copper project in Australia

mining-technology.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattery Minerals has agreed to acquire the Russell Copper Project located near Halls Creek in the Kimberley region, Western Australia (WA), from syndicate iCopper. The transaction will see Battery Minerals paying $75,257 (A$100,000) in cash and issuing $0.75m (A$1m) worth of ordinary shares. Moreover, the firm will make an additional...

www.mining-technology.com
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

S Africa Rio Tinto mining FM adds uncertainty to strained Europe TiO2 supply

LONDON (ICIS)--European titanium dioxide (TiO2) feedstock supply uncertainty could be aggravated by a force majeure declaration on Rio Tinto's mining operations in South Africa after workers' raised security concerns. Rio Tinto's force majeure on the Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) mine last week has left TiO2 producers unclear about feedstock supply...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Eagle Plains Commences Geophysical Survey at Schott's Lake Copper Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) has commenced a ground-based geophysical survey at the Schott's Lake Cu-Zn project. The claims cover an area of 2160ha located in eastern Saskatchewan, 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Access to the property is gained via winter road and/or float plane. The majority of claims are 100% owned by Eagle Plains and carry no underlying royalties or encumbrances.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Usha Resources Announces Option Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('USHA' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 435,227 Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. RECEIVES TSXV FINAL ACCEPTANCE FOR FLORIN GOLD PROJECT OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the " Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
Economyaustinnews.net

Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek Access Road

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay Mining') (TSXV:ESK) (OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the 'Cost Sharing Agreement') whereby Seabridge and Eskay Mining will share the costs equally on construction of the first 9 kilometres (the 'First Segment of the CCAR') of the Coulter Creek Access Road ('CCAR') , estimated to cost $12.0 million. Construction is planned to commence in July. Eskay Mining's share of the costs will be financed (the 'Financing') by Seabridge as set out below.
Fortune

GM invests in California lithium project to power its electric-vehicle batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors is investing millions of dollars in a pioneering project to extract lithium—a critical metal in electric-vehicle batteries—from superheated waters deep under California, throwing its weight behind a drive to produce lithium sustainably while reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supplies.
Businessnddist.com

PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier

On Wednesday, Protective Industrial Products announced that it has acquired Paramount Safety Products, a manufacturer of safety products to distribution in the Oceania Region — primarily in Australia and New Zealand. It marks the first acquisition for hand protection and PPE supplier PIP since it was privately acquired by Odyssey...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Torq Obtains Drill Permit for the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold Project in Northern Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received its environmental permit from the Servicio Nacional de Geologia y Mineria for its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project in northern Chile (Figure 1). The environmental permit allows Torq to drill from up to 39 drill platforms across the 1,045-hectare project area, which is centered on a 5 kilometre (km) by 6 km silica-clay hydrothermal alteration system that contains secondary copper oxide mineralization in historical drilling, with the primary target on the property being a copper sulphide source to the observed oxide mineralization (Figure 2) (see March 8, 2021 news release). The Company anticipates its first drill program at the project to commence during Q3, with an initial 4000 - 6000 metres planned.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BeMetals Files Technical Report Supporting Increased Mineral Resource Estimate for the High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(FRA:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') Technical Report for the South Mountain Project ('South Mountain' or 'South Mountain Project' or the 'Property') in southwestern Idaho, U.S.A.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: ECR Minerals loss widens, in talks for Creswick project deal

ECR Minerals PLC - Gold explorer with assets in Australia, Argentina and the Philippines - Pretax loss widens to GBP403,079 in six months ended March 31 from GBP351,622 year-on-year, because of increased administrative expenses. Net cash rises to GBP3.9 million as of March 31 from GBP188,852 a year before, following equity fundraising. Talks are ongoing for a commercial transaction related to the Creswick project, Victoria, Australia. Outlook for gold and assets in Victoria is positive.
Economymymixfm.com

Australia, U.S. and Canada launch interactive map for critical minerals

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia said it has teamed up with the United States and Canada to launch an interactive map of deposits of rare earths and other critical minerals that are expected to be in hot demand as the world moves to cleaner forms of energy. The website https://portal.ga.gov.au/persona/cmmi contains...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Battery Mineral Resources receives positive NEPA review and drilling permit

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. [TSXV: BMR] reports exploration updates from its 100% owned Bonanza Project within the Idaho Cobalt Belt, USA. The US National Forest Service has approved Battery’s Plan of Operations for six drill sites on the Bonanza Project, concurring there will be no effect to any environmental resources in the area.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Acquires Private Surface and Mineral Rights at Champagne Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Property Lease and Option Agreement (the 'Agreement') with a private family (the 'Lessor') to lease, with an option to acquire, 100% interest in new surface and mineral rights on properties within Idaho Champion's Champagne Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
Businessmining.com

Freeport to acquire Yandera copper project in PNG

Canada’s Freeport Resources (TSX-V: FRI) is expanding its portfolio in Papua New Guinea, with the planned acquisition of the Yandera copper project. The company has inked a definitive share purchase agreement to issue 20 million shares to privately-held Carpo Resources for its Era Resources and Yandera project. The move follows...
Businessjwnenergy.com

Nissan’s Chinese battery partner plans U.K. project ‘very soon’

Nissan Motor Co.’s Chinese battery partner plans a U.K. project “very soon,” according to its chief executive officer, amid expectations that the Japanese carmaker will forge ahead with expansion plans in Britain. Nissan may announce an agreement with Envision Group to upgrade a battery factory in Sunderland, England as soon...
Industrymining-technology.com

Pilbara Minerals approves restart of Ngungaju Plant in Australia

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals has got the board approval for a staged restart of the Ngungaju Plant at its Pilgangoora project in Western Australia. Set to commence operations during the December quarter of 2021, the plant was placed on care and maintenance since October 2019. It will have a peak...