One of the oldest truisms about buying a new car is that it will plummet in value when it leaves the lot. But in our present time of crazy-high used car prices, that's no longer the case. According to a new iSeeCars.com study, the average lightly used car that would have cost more than 10% less than the new model is now going for only 3.1% less. And for some vehicles, used versions are actually being priced significantly higher than new models.