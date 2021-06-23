Cancel
One man dead in overnight North Side shooting

By Paul Rasmussen
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 11 days ago

One man is dead and another wounded after an overnight shooting at Allegheny Commons East. Shotspotter detected gunfire along the 200 block of East Ohio Street around 1 a.m.

