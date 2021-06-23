One man dead in overnight North Side shooting
One man is dead and another wounded after an overnight shooting at Allegheny Commons East. Shotspotter detected gunfire along the 200 block of East Ohio Street around 1 a.m.www.audacy.com
One man is dead and another wounded after an overnight shooting at Allegheny Commons East. Shotspotter detected gunfire along the 200 block of East Ohio Street around 1 a.m.www.audacy.com
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio