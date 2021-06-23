Alpine wins District 52 Minors Superbowl banner
Alpine pitcher Logan George certainly found a unique way to fire up his teammates. Alpine and Hillsborough were locked in quite the pitching duel in the District 52 Minors Superbowl championship game Tuesday night at Sea Cloud Park. It didn’t look like Alpine was going to muster enough offense to overcome a 1-run deficit. But in the fifth inning, with Alpine in the field, George made a spectacular diving catch, leaping from the mound like a cat to nab a short popup along the first-base line.www.smdailyjournal.com