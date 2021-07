If you’re tired of sitting in bumper to bumper traffic while heading north on 315, we have some good news for you. A new rapid-transit bus line linking downtown Columbus with the city’s northwest side is officially underway. During their June 28 meeting, the Columbus City Council approved $750,000 to begin its funding. The city council is expected to allocate $4.5 million in funding over the coming months as the project enters its next phase as well.