Sofia Richie Goes Swimming Near A Church

Sofia Richie struck major envy in the hearts of her Instagram followers when she gave them a glimpse inside her getaway to Greece. The model was likely on the minds of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans when her ex, Scott Disick, finally explained why he dates much younger women, but Sofia was far away from all of the drama that went down on the Kardashians' reunion special (and she appeared to be pretty happy where she was at). Her Kardashian-like social media shares included photos and videos taken during a trip to a spectacular swimming spot.