Celebrities

Sofia Richie Goes Swimming Near A Church

By Treva Bowdoin
Sofia Richie struck major envy in the hearts of her Instagram followers when she gave them a glimpse inside her getaway to Greece. The model was likely on the minds of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans when her ex, Scott Disick, finally explained why he dates much younger women, but Sofia was far away from all of the drama that went down on the Kardashians' reunion special (and she appeared to be pretty happy where she was at). Her Kardashian-like social media shares included photos and videos taken during a trip to a spectacular swimming spot.

CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Plunging Tank Top & Holds Hands With Travis Barker On Outing — See Pics

Another day, another outing for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. This time, the lovebirds were photographed holding hands as they strolled around Malibu. Kourtney Kardashian rocked another sexy look for her latest outing with boyfriend, Travis Barker. On June 16, the two stepped out for a quick shopping trip in Malibu. Kourtney wore tan, high-waisted pants, paired with a plunging black tank top. She kept it casual with Converse sneakers on her feet, and her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She also accessorized with sunglasses for the sunny day.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'KUWTK' Reunion: Scott Disick Says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have His 'Blessing' to Be Happy

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick got candid about their relationship and future during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain. Scott joined Kourtney -- as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- for part 2 of the reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen on Sunday, and the former couple and co-parents opened up about watching their ups and downs play out over the show's 20 seasons.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Alabama Barker Says Dad Travis and His Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian Are Her ‘Favorite Couple’

She’s into it! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed that her dad and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, are her “favorite couple” on Thursday, June 17. The 15-year-old left the sweet note in a comment on Instagram photos the 42-year-old posted of the couple’s steamy PDA. In the two snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrapped her legs around the 45-year-old’s waist while he held her under her butt as they kissed.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Scott Disick Claps Back at Criticism His Girlfriends Are Too Young

Watch: Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14) During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!, Scott Disick clapped back at the claims that he only dates "much younger" women. As the Flip It Like Disick star told reunion host Andy Cohen, this is a misconception about him.
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Sofia Richie Uses This Mist on Top of Makeup for an All-Day Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The hours between our morning skincare routine and our nighttime skincare routine can feel so long. Sometimes, too long for our skin to handle without a refresh. But what are we supposed to do, cleanse in the middle of the day and completely redo our makeup? Absolutely not!
CelebritiesPopculture

Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker in Extreme New PDA Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands off of one another! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two steamy new pics with the Blink-182 drummer on Instagram Thursday. In the photos, Barker hoists up his girlfriend for a studio makeout session, and the two look totally wrapped up in each other despite having their picture taken. Kardashian kept her outfit simple for the time in the studio, wearing jean cutoff shorts and a white tank top, while Barker kept it shirtless in black jeans.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin spending summer in the Hamptons

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are planning to spend the summer in the Hamptons. The couple are currently "scouting places" to stay on the East Coast for the next few months, and the base they choose will need to accommodate the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign - who he has with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - as they'll be flying in to visit for part of the time.
CelebritiesPage Six

Richie siblings hit Greece in $150M mega-yacht

They put the rich in Richie. Power siblings Sofia Richie, Nicole Richie and Miles Richie were spotted enjoying a lavish family vacation aboard a $150 million mega-yacht in Mykonos, Greece on Wednesday. The siblings were spotted getting onto a dinghy that taxied them over to the mega-yacht called “Ulysses.”. Sofia,...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Giving His Blessing! Lionel Richie Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Daughter Sofia's New Boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 'Especially Compared To Scott Disick,' Spills Insider

Dad approved! Sofia Richie’s new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, has gotten a big thumbs-up from her family — including her father, Lionel Richie. According to a source, the 22-year-old brought her music exec beau of five months to the Richie clan's Memorial Day cookout, where he made a great first impression on her pops. "Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s," dishes the source, "especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]."
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Has ‘Tension’ With Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin: She ‘Keeps Her Distance’

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, are “not chummy,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. Despite “some tension from Kourtney,” the Poosh founder, 42, and the model, 19, “say hello when they see each other and are polite, but Kourtney basically keeps her distance,” the source explains.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Richie’s Floral Sundress & Sleek Sandals Nail Summer Vacation Style

Sofia Richie broke out the outfit of the summer with ease this week for her family vacation to Greece. Posing by the scenic settings of Páos, Greece, on Instagram this afternoon, the model debuted her chic travel attire. The ensemble highlighted a spaghetti-strap floral sundress with a maxi-length fit; Richie accessorized further with a hot pink clutch bag, sunglasses and dainty gold jewelry.