New surfing school offered in Half Moon Bay
A fifth surfing school will begin offering commercial lessons this summer in Half Moon Bay at Surfers Beach following city approval. Justin Appold, the San Francisco Surf Lessons owner, said Surfers Beach at the north end along Highway 1 is a premier spot in the Bay Area for beginning surfers, along with areas in Bolinas and Linda Mar in Pacifica. Compared to Linda Mar, the relative seclusion of Surfers Beach was one of the main reasons he wanted to set up surf lessons in the Half Moon Bay area.www.smdailyjournal.com