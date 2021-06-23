Biden plans new steps to combat U.S. gun violence as violent crime climbs

Published byReuters

By Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden plans to unveil new steps to curtail U.S. gun violence on Wednesday, including measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws.

The actions will build on executive orders signed in April, when Biden asked the Justice Department to crack down on self-assembled “ghost guns,” senior administration officials said. Biden also plans new steps to hold rogue firearms dealers https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-justice-department-launch-new-effort-crack-down-fi…

