Bay Harbor’s new Cliffview Cart Cruise takes riders along scenic Lake Michigan shoreline

After a record year for drownings in Lake Michigan in 2020, the number of drownings in the lake and across the Great Lakes waterways are up year over year as of July 4, 2021. To date, there have been 32 drownings in the Great Lakes, compared to 25 as of July 4, 2020. Of those, 15 drownings have occurred this year in Lake Michigan, compared to 12 a year ago, according to data provided by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.