Michigan State

Bay Harbor’s new Cliffview Cart Cruise takes riders along scenic Lake Michigan shoreline

By Tanda Gmiter
The Ann Arbor News
 11 days ago
BAY HARBOR, MI - Bay Harbor Golf Club will debut a new event this summer that proves you don’t have to know how to swing a club to gain access to their gorgeous, award-winning golf courses. Cliffview Cart Cruises will be offered on just 12 dates this summer, beginning in July. It’s the only guided golf cart tour that takes in the expansive views of Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay, where two Bay Harbor’s courses sprawl along the shoreline.

