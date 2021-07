For anyone who loves the outdoors, we are truly blessed to live in such a great state. Montana offers so many opportunities to get outside and enjoy public lands. Everything from state land to National Forest, is open to the public. But, hunting on public land can sometimes create issues. Because some people believe that they can somehow claim public land as their own. I cannot tell you how many times I have had another hunter try to run me off of public land. Claiming that it is their "spot." That is not how public land works. The land is open for everyone to use.