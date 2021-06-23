A study on hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received plasma therapy

As of June 24, a little more than 15 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of researchers based in France and Canada delved into how long Covid-19 patients with loss of the sense of smell take to recover since initial infection. After following up with 97 patients for a year, they found that 96.1 percent of them recovered their sense of smell within 12 months. The study was published on June 24 in the journal JAMA Network Open.