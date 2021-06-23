Cancel
Windows 11 could seamlessly run graphical Linux apps

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Windows 11 comes complete with a fresh Display Driver Model that’ll facilitate the ability to run graphical Linux apps directly and seamlessly on the Windows desktop. Windows Latest has been digging around in the leaked build of Windows 11 which has been the source of a lot of info over the last week or so, and found that it includes support for WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model).

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

