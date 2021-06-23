Windows 11 could seamlessly run graphical Linux apps

This app is aimed to verify and explain the concept behind Superposition theorem for a circuit having two voltage sources and 3 resistances. Following steps are to be followed to use this app.,Step:1: This circuit has two voltage sources. Click on the Switch button in above circuit to simulate the circuit and observe ammeter readings.,Step 2: Click on "When V1 acting alone" link, which will open a new window in which you will see circuit under consideration for superposition theorem having voltage source 1 acting alone and other voltage source replaced by short circuit, since its internal resistance is zero. , Click on the Switch button to simulate the circuit and observe the ammeter readings.,Step 3: Click on "When V2 acting alone" hyperlink where you will see circuit under consideration for superposition theorem having voltage source 2 acting alone and other voltage source replaced by short circuit, since its internal resistance is zero. Click on the Switch button to simulate the circuit and see ammeter readings.,Step 4: These three windows show three circuits when:,i) Both sources acting,,ii) when V1 acting alone, ,iii) when V2 acting alone.,By observing currents in three windows and adding respective currents you can verify the superposition theorem for given values. To change the parameter values, enter the new value in the box near the elements. Remember you will have to make the same change in all three windows.